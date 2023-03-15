Windy and warm, rain chances overnight and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today range the 70s, with mid-to-upper 70s toward the west and low 70s to the east. Winds also pick up in the afternoon, bringing some fire weather along with cloud cover moving across the area.

Today's Highs (KCBD)

Overnight and tomorrow morning, chances of light, scattered showers around the area. Lows overnight not as cool, in the low 50s. Tomorrow, a bit cooler, highs ranging upper 60s and low 70s.

Next Four Days (KCBD)

Things really cool down by Friday, as a front drops us to upper 40s and low 50s, with plenty of clouds. Only a minor bump in temps Saturday before Sunday begins a streak of mixed rain and snow chances around the area.

