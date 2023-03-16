Local Listings
Boil water notice issued for Littlefield

A boil water notice has been issued for Littlefield, Texas.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to a large water main leak the water pressure to the City’s public water system dropped below the regulated standard, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has mandated that notice be sent out to all customers accessing the City of Littlefield’s water system to boil water prior to its consumption in order to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria microbes, water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to its consumption.

Water must be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least 2 minutes. In lieu of boiling water, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source other than that of the City of Littlefield’s water system. The boil water notice will continue until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Littlefield

