Central Lubbock hit-and-run leaves woman injured

50th and Q hit-and-run
50th and Q hit-and-run(City of Lubbock)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been moderately injured after a car struck her and drove away Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to 50th Street and Avenue Q in response to a hit-and-run just after 4 p.m.

50th and Q hit-and-run
50th and Q hit-and-run(KCBD, Peyton Toups)

The woman was reportedly hit by a white passenger car. Police stated the car drove away from the scene after the crash.

EMS is currently on scene.

This is a developing story; check back later for more information.

