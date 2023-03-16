Central Lubbock hit-and-run leaves woman injured
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been moderately injured after a car struck her and drove away Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to 50th Street and Avenue Q in response to a hit-and-run just after 4 p.m.
The woman was reportedly hit by a white passenger car. Police stated the car drove away from the scene after the crash.
EMS is currently on scene.
This is a developing story; check back later for more information.
