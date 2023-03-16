Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Cold front sweeps into the South Plains

As expected, a strong and fast-moving cold front brought winds of up to 60 mph and much colder air to the region Thursday afternoon.
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs in the 70s early in the day, then in the 40s by late afternoon. As expected, a strong and fast-moving cold front brought winds of up to 60 mph and much colder air to the region Thursday afternoon.

The winds will decrease tonight along with temperatures and should remain in the 15-20 mph range for Friday from the northeast. Northeast winds will keep Friday and Saturday cooler than normal.

Northeast winds will keep Friday and Saturday cooler than normal.
Northeast winds will keep Friday and Saturday cooler than normal.(KCBD, John Robison)

Lows over the next few mornings will tumble to the mid to upper 20s around the northern and central South Plains, so protect that tender and new vegetation. The afternoon highs will be below normal and will stay around 50 degrees tomorrow through Sunday.

As for precipitation, chances are slim for a rain/snow mix Sunday night into Monday. Chances of precipitation will be slightly better in the south and southwest communities.

Monday is the first day of Spring, but it will not feel like it with afternoon temps still in the 40s and 50s over the region and a slim chance of some rain/snow.

Temperatures will begin to improve by Tuesday next week as the 60s and 70s return to the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
Texas Rent Relief logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs)
Texas Rent Relief portal to close Thursday after receiving more than 70,000 applications
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast 03/16/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/16/23 @ 6 p.m.
Front Tracker
Front inbound: Dropping Temps, Ripping Winds, and Possible Showers
A cold front today drops our temperatures, cranks our winds, and brings chances of showers for...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, March 16
A cold front today drops our temperatures, cranks our winds, and brings chances of showers for...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, March 16