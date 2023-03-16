Local Listings
Front inbound: Dropping Temps, Ripping Winds, and Possible Showers

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front today drops our temperatures, cranks our winds, and brings chances of showers for some parts of the area. This morning, we warm up quickly thanks to limited overnight cooling. Highs range from mid 50s in the NW to low 80s in the SE, thanks to the front’s passage limiting heating as it enters the area.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

The expected timeline is as follows: towards the end of the morning, about 11 AM to noon, the boundary enters the most northern counties of the area, switching winds to a northerly direction. By about 2-3 PM that boundary is in Lubbock county, and by about 9 PM has engulfed the whole area.

Front Tracker
Front Tracker(KCBD)

The frontal passage means that winds continue throughout the day to be high. Wind advisories for the entire area go into effect at 1 pm and continue through 10 pm. Also riding on frontal forcing are chances of rain showers. These will be mostly for the northern half of the area. The cooler air mass keeps our high temperatures in the upper 40s low 50s starting Friday and continuing for the next several days.

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KCBD)

