Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

She loves to play and go for walks. She would be the perfect dog for an active family. Hera is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
Texas Rent Relief logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs)
Texas Rent Relief portal to close Thursday after receiving more than 70,000 applications
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move

Latest News

Meet Hera! She’s a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hera
Meet Fitzgerald! He’s a five-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald
Meet Fitzgerald! He’s a five-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald
Meet Bronze! He’s a three-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze