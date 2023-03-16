KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

She loves to play and go for walks. She would be the perfect dog for an active family. Hera is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.