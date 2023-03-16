Thursday morning top stories: Man arrested after climbing cell tower
No ruling yet in abortion medication lawsuit
- An Amarillo federal judge heard the first arguments in a lawsuit aiming to ban an abortion medication
- The plaintiffs claim the FDA did not properly vet the medication when it was approved more than 20 years ago
Man arrested after climbing cell tower
- 49-year-old Chad Coffey is in jail after climbing a cell tower in Central Lubbock and prompting a shelter in place warning
- It took SWAT nearly an hour to convince him to come down
Texas Rent Relief applications close today
- Applications for the Texas Rent Relief program are due today at noon
- The state bumped up the deadline after getting about 70,000 applications once the portal was opened — the highest one-day number recorded
Source: Russia OK’d downing of U.S. drone
- U.S. Intelligence sources say the Kremlin approved the actions that damaged a U.S. drone
- On Tuesday, a Russian jet hit the propeller of a drone in the black sea, causing it to go down
