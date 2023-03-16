Thursday morning top stories: Man arrested after climbing cell tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

No ruling yet in abortion medication lawsuit

An Amarillo federal judge heard the first arguments in a lawsuit aiming to ban an abortion medication

The plaintiffs claim the FDA did not properly vet the medication when it was approved more than 20 years ago

Man arrested after climbing cell tower

49-year-old Chad Coffey is in jail after climbing a cell tower in Central Lubbock and prompting a shelter in place warning

It took SWAT nearly an hour to convince him to come down

Texas Rent Relief applications close today

Applications for the Texas Rent Relief program are due today at noon

The state bumped up the deadline after getting about 70,000 applications once the portal was opened — the highest one-day number recorded

Source: Russia OK’d downing of U.S. drone

U.S. Intelligence sources say the Kremlin approved the actions that damaged a U.S. drone

On Tuesday, a Russian jet hit the propeller of a drone in the black sea, causing it to go down

