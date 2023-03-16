Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday morning top stories: Man arrested after climbing cell tower

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

No ruling yet in abortion medication lawsuit

Man arrested after climbing cell tower

Texas Rent Relief applications close today

  • Applications for the Texas Rent Relief program are due today at noon
  • The state bumped up the deadline after getting about 70,000 applications once the portal was opened — the highest one-day number recorded
  • Apply here: https://texasrentrelief.com/

Source: Russia OK’d downing of U.S. drone

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
Texas Rent Relief logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs)
Texas Rent Relief portal to close Thursday after receiving more than 70,000 applications
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move

Latest News

Construction is moving along for the new UMC Health and Wellness Hospital near 110th and Slide.
Construction on track for new UMC Health and Wellness Hospital in South Lubbock
New UMC hospital on track to open this year
New UMC hospital on track to open this year
First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
Chad Coffey arrested for trespassing
Chad Coffey arrested for trespassing