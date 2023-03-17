A chilly St. Patty’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly Saint Patrick’s Day with some mixed cloud cover and lighter winds. Throughout the rest of the morning, lighter breezes and partial cloud cover moving across the area. The cold air mass that dropped down temperatures leaves today’s highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Similar high temperatures stick around through Monday. Low temperatures tonight drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Some slight chances of very light and scattered showers Sunday and Monday, with some possible snow mix in the colder overnight hours. Winds stay down tomorrow, before ramping up throughout next week.

