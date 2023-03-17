Local Listings
Commissioners revisiting game room regulations during next meeting

Lubbock County Commissioners will bring up discussions on game room regulations soon.
By Michael Cantu
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners are planning to bring up discussions on game room regulations again on Tuesday.

This is coming from an updated meeting agenda sent out on Friday morning. Commissioners initially had a conversation on regulations on Monday afternoon, but they tabled the decision to this fall.

The proposal would require game room permits, restrict the number of game rooms, and restrict operating hours. Anyone who didn’t follow the rules would be subject to a $10,000 fine.

Commissioners wanted the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the regulations, but Sheriff Kelly Rowe said he didn’t have the resources to do that.

Regardless, it was apparent during Monday’s meeting that residents wanted something done.

“There’s a lot of crime associated with game rooms and if we have the opportunity to regulate it, we should do so,” Lubbock attorney Ben Garcia said.

Earlier this week, Commissioner Jason Corley said he would put the issue back on the agenda, though no votes will be taken on the item, according to the county agenda.

If adopted, the regulations would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

That meeting takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside the county courthouse.

