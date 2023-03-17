Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Def Leppard drummer attacked outside Florida hotel

FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.
FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked outside the South Florida hotel in which he was staying on Monday, authorities say.

Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert along with Motley Crue.

According to police, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons when the suspect allegedly ran out from the pillar he was hiding behind and attacked him.

The police report states the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, then allegedly attacked a woman who ran out of the hotel to help Allen.

Hartley ran from the scene, according to witnesses. He was arrested at a nearby hotel where he was allegedly breaking car windows.

Officials said Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

The Def Leppard drummer, who lost his arm in a 1984 car accident, told police he wants to prosecute.

Hartley bailed out of the Broward County Jail on Tuesday and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and Q hit-and-run
Central Lubbock hit-and-run leaves woman injured
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Father: Death of Fort Hood soldier being investigated as a suicide
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

Latest News

The Wagner group may be short of fighters as it tries to encircle Bakhmut.
Ukraine: Wagner fighters struggle in Bakhmut
Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that occurs naturally in the environment and is a...
Regulators monitor tritium leak at Minnesota nuclear plant
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Kentucky town
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role