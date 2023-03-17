DEVELOPING NEWS: Plane crash reported in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in South Lubbock County.

Around 11:30 a.m., troopers with DPS responded to the area of CR 2500 and East CR 7300.

Black smoke could be seen from the Ave. tower cam.

We do not have additional details at this time and are waiting for an update from officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

