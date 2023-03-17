Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance in WNIT

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders advance to second round of the WNIT

  • The team won 67-54 against UTEP for the first post-season win for coach Krista Gerlich
  • They play at 6 p.m. Monday against Southern Methodist University
  • Details here: Lady Raiders beat UTEP 67-54

Fire department changes hiring requirements

Nationwide TikTok ban possible

