Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance in WNIT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lady Raiders advance to second round of the WNIT

The team won 67-54 against UTEP for the first post-season win for coach Krista Gerlich

They play at 6 p.m. Monday against Southern Methodist University

Details here: Lady Raiders beat UTEP 67-54

Fire department changes hiring requirements

Lubbock Fire Rescue is changing hiring requirements in order to attract more applicants

Numbers for recruits have been down in recent years

Read more here: Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters due to fewer applicants

Nationwide TikTok ban possible

Tik-Tok faces more pressure from the Biden Administration

It is demanding that TikTok’s owner, Bytedance, sell its stake in the app or face a nationwide ban

Read more here: Bipartisan group of senators unveil bill making it easier to ban TikTok

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.