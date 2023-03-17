Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance in WNIT
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lady Raiders advance to second round of the WNIT
- The team won 67-54 against UTEP for the first post-season win for coach Krista Gerlich
- They play at 6 p.m. Monday against Southern Methodist University
- Details here: Lady Raiders beat UTEP 67-54
Fire department changes hiring requirements
- Lubbock Fire Rescue is changing hiring requirements in order to attract more applicants
- Numbers for recruits have been down in recent years
- Read more here: Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters due to fewer applicants
Nationwide TikTok ban possible
- Tik-Tok faces more pressure from the Biden Administration
- It is demanding that TikTok’s owner, Bytedance, sell its stake in the app or face a nationwide ban
- Read more here: Bipartisan group of senators unveil bill making it easier to ban TikTok
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.