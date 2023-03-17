Local Listings
Lady Raiders beat UTEP 67-54

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are victorious in postseason play for the first time in 10 years as they beat UTEP 67-54(KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are victorious in postseason play for the first time in 10 years as they beat UTEP 67-54

This was the first time in 30 years that Texas Tech and UT El Paso played each other and the first 19-win season since 2012-13.

The Lady Raiders started the game hot, sharing the basketball leading to open layups, in the 2nd and 3rd quarters however, UTEP would begin to hit shots and outscore the Lady Raiders in the 2 frames.

Texas Tech led for the entire game ending the day shooting 22-50 (44%) FGs and 8-23 (34.8% from 3.

3 Lady Raiders ended the day with double figures in Bre’Amber Scott, Rhyle McKinney, and Bailey Maupin.

SCORING LEADERS

TEXAS TECH

Bailey Maupin - 17 pts | 4 rebs | 3-6 3-pt FGs

Bre’Amber Scott - 13 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Rhyle McKinney - 12 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast

UTEP

Erin Wilson - 20 pts | 7 rebs

Elina Arike - 9 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Adhel Tac - 8 pts | 7 rebs | 2 asts

The Lady Raiders advance to the second round in the WNIT and will play SMU next in the Round of 32. More game details to come.

