Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters due to fewer applicants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Typically, to be hired at Lubbock Fire Rescue, you had to be both firefighter and EMT certified. Now applicants don’t have to be certified in either to apply.

LFR Captain Phillip Grandon says the traditional model worked for a while but times are changing. LFR used to receive up to 400 applications in a given hiring season but lately, it has been getting under 100. He says every industry is dealing with labor shortages, so the department had to try something different.

“Fire service is not immune to that either,” Grandon said. “So, we have to basically go out and get people and say, ‘Hey, come work for us, and we’re going to train you’ instead of you having to go out and seek that training yourself.”

Firefighter Grandon says anyone from any background who wants to give public safety a chance, should. The requirement now is an applicant needs a high school diploma or GED and be between the ages of 18 and 35. Grandon explains the applicant must be 35 or younger by January 2024.

“What we’re looking for is we want people who are trustworthy, and have clean records, and that we can trust are going to work for Lubbock Fire Rescue and be a great employee to serve the firefighters but also the citizens of Lubbock as well,” Grandon said.

Applicants must pass a written civil service exam, a physical test, and a personal history test. If you pass all those, the interview process begins.

Once hired on, Grandon says these firefighters will become prepared to save lives.

“You’re going to be a fully certified firefighter and paramedic by the time your training is over,” Grandon said.

Those in training will be paid and receive full benefits.

“The way it is with life, I mean, you cut out a lot of the people that can’t do this because they have to go to a fire academy on their own time and they may not have a job that allows them to do that where now, we’re going to pay you,” Grandon said.

Applications are open now through May 12. If hired, you would start in January 2024.

To apply, click here.

