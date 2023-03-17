Lubbock libraries hosting St. Patrick’s Day events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some City of Lubbock Libraries will be hosting events tomorrow in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Mahon downtown location will host a scavenger hunt around the library for kids ranging from 1-12 years old from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The TJ Patterson Library across town invites kids 10 and older to make a shamrock craft from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All events are free and the city hopes to give children a fun and educational way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“We want kids in Lubbock to be involved and have things to do,” Patterson Library Manager Julie Baldwin said. “Of course, we love books and libraries, we are big fans, but sometimes when you have a fun program it draws them in, they walk in the door and they come in a grab a couple of books and that’s always a good thing.”

The city asks that parents accompany the kids and of course, the children are encouraged to wear green.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.