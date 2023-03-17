More cloudy skies, mild temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cooler day today, similar temperatures are in store for the next few days.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will not be much warmer, with majority of the viewing area near 50°. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with north winds turning northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night will be cold again with temperatures in the upper 20s. We will have partly cloudy skies with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be about 5° warmer, with temperatures near 55°. We will get some sunshine finally, with warm south winds around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, picking up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Monday through Thursday we are expecting breezy conditions, and warmer temperatures beginning on Tuesday.

