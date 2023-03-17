Witness saw small plane crash into field in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in South Lubbock County late Friday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single plane crash on CR 2500 between 98th and 114th Street. The crash happened just over a mile away from the Lubbock Executive Airpark. It is unknown how many people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders spoke to Freddy, the witness who called in the crash.

Freddy described it as a small plane that barely missed utility lines before spinning and plummeting straight down into a cotton field at 98th & MLK.

“I just saw it go over the wires and it spun, just spun around and went straight into the ground and exploded. There’s nothing left of the plane.”

Freddy asked authorities if he should check on the occupants after the crash, “If they’re alive, and I just saw it blow up, and I didn’t go get close to it. Nobody got out of that plane. There was no way they could get out. It was a little passenger plane. It wasn’t a crop duster. Looked like a little family plane. It was coming east going west and it barely went over those wires - barely missed ‘em and I saw it just spin around. It went into the ground.”

The plume of smoke was visible from the KCBD parking lot at 98th & University.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

