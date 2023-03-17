Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Witness saw small plane crash into field in South Lubbock County

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in South Lubbock County late Friday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single plane crash on CR 2500 between 98th and 114th Street. The crash happened just over a mile away from the Lubbock Executive Airpark. It is unknown how many people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders spoke to Freddy, the witness who called in the crash.

Freddy described it as a small plane that barely missed utility lines before spinning and plummeting straight down into a cotton field at 98th & MLK.

“I just saw it go over the wires and it spun, just spun around and went straight into the ground and exploded. There’s nothing left of the plane.”

Freddy asked authorities if he should check on the occupants after the crash, “If they’re alive, and I just saw it blow up, and I didn’t go get close to it. Nobody got out of that plane. There was no way they could get out. It was a little passenger plane. It wasn’t a crop duster. Looked like a little family plane. It was coming east going west and it barely went over those wires - barely missed ‘em and I saw it just spin around. It went into the ground.”

The plume of smoke was visible from the KCBD parking lot at 98th & University.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th and Q hit-and-run
Central Lubbock crash leaves woman injured
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district
LFR hiring non-certified firefighters and offering paid training.
Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters to increase number of applicants
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Father: Death of Fort Hood soldier being investigated as a suicide

Latest News

50th and Q hit-and-run
Central Lubbock crash leaves woman injured
Emergency crews are responding to a possible plane crash in South Lubbock County.
Emergency crews responding to plane crash in South Lubbock County
LFR hiring non-certified firefighters and offering paid training.
Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters to increase number of applicants
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Lady Raiders advance in WNIT