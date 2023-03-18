Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Court records: Man threatened to kill mayor, police during parade

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.
Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.(US ATTORNEY SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York man is in police custody after they say he threatened to kill people during Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.

According to court documents, Kola sent several threatening direct messages last week to the Yonkers Police Department’s social media account.

He allegedly threatened to attack police along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted the 32-year-old suspect lives in the area of the route.

This is not the first time Kola has been accused of threatening police.

The complaint says in December 2021, Kola threatened to kill the Yonkers mayor and city police officers in a series of posts on social media.

Police supposedly interviewed Kola. He told investigators the threats were not serious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
50th and Q hit-and-run
Central Lubbock crash leaves woman injured
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
LFR hiring non-certified firefighters and offering paid training.
Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters to increase number of applicants
First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district

Latest News

Thousands in California are still without power as the state steps up its clean-up effort...
Cleanup intensifies in storm-damaged regions
The Hopeful Few
Hendricks family releases song in honor of precious 1 year old
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket