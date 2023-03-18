Local Listings
Hendricks family releases song in honor of precious 1 year old

A former south plains couple dedicated their lives to music but never found their love for it until their daughter was born one year ago
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On St. Patrick’s Day, 2022, Mia Hendricks came into this world, weighing only one pound and 13 ounces. Born three months prematurely, Mia spent 110 grueling days fighting for her young life inside the NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Now, one year later, Mia is celebrating her first birthday with a very special birthday song.

“Say You’ll Stay” is the debut single from the Texas Trio known simply as The Hopeful Few. The trio is comprised of little Mia and her mom and dad (former Lubbock residents), Kelsie and Tyler.

“We were able to hold onto hope in the midst of trauma, thanks in large part to the countless people we had praying for us every step of the way,” Kelsie said. “A million little miracles had to take place for us to be here today, which is why it really is such an honor and a joy to be able to gift this song to our daughter on her first birthday.”

Featuring resonant cello, chilling harmonies, Kelsie’s hope-filled lead vocal, and baby Mia’s sweet coos, Say You’ll Stay is a vulnerable but powerful reminder that hope can be found when you have someone to stand beside you.

Say You’ll Stay Is available now on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4vRsLNRgInNwcCLEiuY2Yq?si=VFFpjavyQxKKdE5GW_f4Vg

