Red Raider baseball rallies to win Big 12 Opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Down 7-1, the 22nd ranked Red Raiders rallied to tie to game with two in the 5th and four in the 8th to send it to extra innings.

Tech then scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to shock #12 Oklahoma State 8-7 in the Big 12 opener at Rip Griffin Park.

Gavin Kash came up with the game winning RBI double in the bottom of the 10th when the left fielder misplayed his fly ball. Kevin Bazzell scored from second to cap off the Red Raiders comeback win.

The Red Raiders are 17-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12.

Same two teams will meet 2 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.

