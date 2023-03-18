Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Stores struggling to keep chickens in stock, chicks harder to find this season

HF&C Feeds in Lubbock has been struggling to keep chickens in stock.
HF&C Feeds in Lubbock has been struggling to keep chickens in stock.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking to start your own backyard flock of chickens or expand one you already have, you could be facing some unique challenges this season.

One store in Lubbock is struggling to even keep chicks in stock.

The metal bins at HF&C Feeds in Lubbock, at 82nd and Zadar Avenue, were once full of 250 chicks.

“That first day was very like - everyone was coming in - they wanted to look at them, they wanted to buy them and everything,” the assistant manager of HF&C Jessica Baker said.

Those bins have now been empty for more than a week.

“They’ve gone a lot faster,” Baker said.

Baker says the problem started when they first decided to bring chicks in for sale.

“We checked with I think three different hatcheries before we found one that actually had them in stock and could get them to us by this Easter time,” Baker said.

Customers flocked to the store as soon as the post was up on Facebook advertising the chicks were in.

“No one was coming in just to get like one or two,” Baker said. “I think the last guy that cleared us out, he got like 16 or something all at one time.”

Some customers were looking to start their own backyard flock for the first time. For most though, it’s not their first rodeo.

“A lot of the customers have been like returning, like they’ve got older chickens and they’re needing to get some new ones in their flock,” Baker said.

Baker says a lot of the hatcheries wouldn’t have chicks delivered until June at the earliest. She’s unsure if the problem lies with chicks coming later in the season or the demand.

“I think it’s probably a little bit of both,” Baker said.

HF&C expects their next shipment on Mar. 28, when there will be 300 more chicks up for sale.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
LFR hiring non-certified firefighters and offering paid training.
Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters to increase number of applicants
Short film 'Just Like the Butterfly' was filmed entirely in Lubbock, and features landmarks...
‘Just Like the Butterfly:’ Short film shot entirely in Lubbock now streaming
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Latest News

The Hopeful Few
Hendricks family releases song in honor of precious 1 year old
Match Day at Texas Tech HSC
Match Day at Texas Tech HSC
The cattle market is improving but beef prices might not.
Cattle industry improving, but Lubbock producer says beef prices won’t
Cattle industry looking up
Cattle industry looking up