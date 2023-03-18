Tech softball topples No. 22 Terps, downs Rider

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – For just the third time in program history and the first since 2019, Texas Tech has won three consecutive ranked matchups after toppling No. 22 Maryland en route to a day one sweep Friday at Maryland Softball Stadium.

With the win over No. 22 Maryland, the Red Raiders (24-7) have won three consecutive ranked matchups for just the third time in program history (2019 and 2007). It marks the first time that all three wins were true road contests.

“Our ball club really showed up again tonight,” head coach Craig Snider said. “They have been doing this all week; it’s their third ranked win. I am excited for that and really excited about how we started the game tonight. Then, Kendall Fritz threw a phenomenal game. We talk about all three facets, and all three facets showed up again tonight.”

The Red Raiders snapped an 11-game win streak for the Terps (20-5) while extending their own to nine games.

Game One: Texas Tech 9, Rider 1

The Broncs (4-10) lone run of the contest came in their first at-bat of the afternoon when an RBI groundout from Chaela Crowder plated Jessie Niegocki, who reached on a leadoff walk.

The Red Raiders quickly retaliated, taking the lead once and for all in the bottom of the first when Kailey Wyckoff blasted a two-run home run to hand Tech a 2-1 lead. After a hit by pitch, Alanna Barraza rocketed the second home run of the frame to cap off a four-run first inning.

Sage Hoover (12-0) continued to deal in the circle, working around just one hit through the next two frames.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tech struck for three more runs off home runs by Demi Elder and Makinzy Herzog to take a 7-1 lead.

The fifth and final home run for the Red Raiders came in walk-off fashion as a leadoff walk set up Ellie Bailey for a two-run blast. The ninth run forced the game to end in a run-rule as Tech lead by eight runs, 9-1.

Hoover earned her team-leading 12th win in style as she scattered just two hits and a run. The righty fanned four of her 20 batters faced.

Game Two: Texas Tech 6, No. 22 Maryland 1

The Red Raider offense kept rolling into game two, where they plated three runs off three hits during the top of the first frame. Herzog led off the frame with a single and came around to score off an RBI fielder’s choice from Arriana Villa.

Peyton Blythe kept the hitters rolling with a double to plate Villa. The very next batter, Ellie Bailey smashed a single to score Villa and cap off the three-run affair.

Kendall Fritz (7-1) worked around a pair of singles in the bottom half of the first to hold the Terps scoreless.

Tech tacked on another run in the top of the second frame when Herzog ripped a double to score Abbie Orrick, who leadoff with a single.

Fritz worked two straight three-up, three-down innings in the third and fourth to keep Maryland at-bay. The Terps looked to gain some momentum after rocketing a one-out double to left to kickstart the fifth, but the Frisco, Texas native calmy stepped back into the circle and forced back-to-back outs to strand the runner.

Morgan Hornback added some insurance for Tech with a two-run, pinch-hit blast in the top of the final frame. Fritz would allow a solo shot in the bottom of the frame but would then shut the door behind her and earn her seventh win of the season.

Next Up

Texas Tech returns to action tomorrow at 3:30 against North Dakota before a night cap contest again against No. 22 Maryland.

