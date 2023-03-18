Trump holding 2024 campaign rally in Waco

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - Following a series of stops promoting his 2024 bid for President, most recently in South Carolina, Trump announced he will be making his next stop in Waco on Saturday, Mar. 25.

The pool of potential candidates vying for the GOP nomination is slowly growing, and this trip to Texas is surely an effort to reinforce support for his re-election bid in the South.

Trump is promising to rebuild the American economy, promote free and open trade for the benefit of the American worker, increase production of oil and natural gas to promote energy independence and reclaim national sovereignty by securing the nation’s borders.

