Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Trump holding 2024 campaign rally in Waco

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - Following a series of stops promoting his 2024 bid for President, most recently in South Carolina, Trump announced he will be making his next stop in Waco on Saturday, Mar. 25.

The pool of potential candidates vying for the GOP nomination is slowly growing, and this trip to Texas is surely an effort to reinforce support for his re-election bid in the South.

Trump is promising to rebuild the American economy, promote free and open trade for the benefit of the American worker, increase production of oil and natural gas to promote energy independence and reclaim national sovereignty by securing the nation’s borders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
50th and Q hit-and-run
Central Lubbock crash leaves woman injured
The crash happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023
3 killed in Hardeman County crash
LFR hiring non-certified firefighters and offering paid training.
Lubbock Fire Rescue hiring non-certified firefighters to increase number of applicants
First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a...
Lubbock police identify man who climbed cell tower in medical district

Latest News

Game room ordinance back on agenda
Commissioners revisiting game room regulations during next meeting
The Hopeful Few
The Hopeful Few
Match Day at Texas HSC
Match Day at Texas Tech HSC
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting