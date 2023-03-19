Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Mar. 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach Fox with your high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains!
SOFTBALL
Shallowater 22 Slaton 5
Idalou 19 Childress0
Abilene 10 Lubbock High 0
Lubbock- Cooper 7 Coronado 0
No. 13 Monterey 4 No. 9 Abilene Wylie 3
Sudan 15 Lockney 0
BASEBALL
Abernathy 9 Brownfield 8
Sundown 23 Post 1
Littlefield 11 Dimmitt 8
Ropes 12 Seagraves 2
No. 4 New Home 12 Tahoka 2
Lockney 7 Sudan 6
Lubbock Christian 21 Fellowship Academy 0
