Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Mar. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach Fox with your high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains!

SOFTBALL

Shallowater 22 Slaton 5

Idalou 19 Childress0

Abilene 10 Lubbock High 0

Lubbock- Cooper 7 Coronado 0

No. 13 Monterey 4 No. 9 Abilene Wylie 3

Sudan 15 Lockney 0

BASEBALL

Abernathy 9 Brownfield 8

Sundown 23 Post 1

Littlefield 11 Dimmitt 8

Ropes 12 Seagraves 2

No. 4 New Home 12 Tahoka 2

Lockney 7 Sudan 6

Lubbock Christian 21 Fellowship Academy 0

