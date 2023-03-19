Slightly warmer tomorrow, breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly clear skies heading into the afternoon, but partly cloudy skies are on the way tonight. Cold night ahead with overnight temperatures, in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 to 10 mph, turning south after midnight.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph in the morning, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. It will be partly cloudy in the evening, and then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, and breezy. South winds will be around 15 to 25, and high temperatures will be warmer in the lower 60s.

Monday night will be breezy with south winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with overnight temperatures near 45°. There is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast in the evening, and after midnight, however no measurable rain is expected from this.

Raincast (KCBD)

