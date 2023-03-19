Local Listings
Small chance for showers

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very small chance for some scattered showers tonight and tomorrow morning toward the NNW. Some clouds this morning, then a mostly sunny streak with clouds returning in the late afternoon and evening. Warming up slightly from yesterday, highs today in the mid and upper 50s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Overnight lows tonight also pick up a few degrees, ranging low 30s with some partial cloud cover moving through. Tomorrow, temperatures slightly warmer again, with highs in the low 60s. Cloud cover also picks up, along with windier conditions.

