2 juveniles injured in Central Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday night.(Lubbock police)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 46th and Ave. N. Investigators say it appears multiple juveniles were involved in a fight near the area.

During the fight, shots were fired and two juveniles sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say both juveniles were transported to UMC.

The shooting remains under investigation.

