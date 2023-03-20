2 juveniles injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday night.
Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 46th and Ave. N. Investigators say it appears multiple juveniles were involved in a fight near the area.
During the fight, shots were fired and two juveniles sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say both juveniles were transported to UMC.
The shooting remains under investigation.
