2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 46th and Ave. N. Investigators say it appears multiple juveniles were involved in a fight near the area.

During the fight, shots were fired and two juveniles sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Both juveniles were transported to UMC to be treated for their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

