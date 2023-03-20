The Beach Boys to perform at Buddy Holly Hall

Local Listings
Beach Boys coming to Buddy Holly Hall
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The legendary band The Beach Boys are coming to Buddy Holly Hall later this year.

The band has been making music for more than half a century, according to a release from the Buddy Holly Hall. They will be making a stop in Lubbock on Sept. 24.

“Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’”, dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth,” according to the release.

Some of the bands memorable hits include:

  • Surfin’ USA
  • Good Vibrations
  • Wouldn’t It Be Nice
  • Kokomo
  • Surfer Girl
  • Fun, Fun, Fun
  • I Get Around
  • California Girls
  • Help Me Rhonda
  • Barbara Ann
  • Rock and Roll Music

Since their start in 1961, The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records, received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. They also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards, according to the release.

The Beach Boys was founded by three brothers-Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson-their cousin Mike Love and close friend Al Jardine.

Members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine will not be featured in the concert, according to the release. Mike Love is the only founding member still actively touring and will be taking the stage at the Buddy Holly Hall, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. The prices will range from $59 to $179 per ticket and can be purchased here. Interested individuals can also call ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 or buy the tickets in person at the box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane during regular business hours.

VIP packaged are also available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com.

