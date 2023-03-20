Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 13, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday issued the first veto of his presidency as he sought to block Republican-led efforts in Congress to overturn a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions.

The Labor Department rule ended a Trump-era ban on managers of retirement plans considering factors such as climate change or pending lawsuits when making investment choices. Because suits and climate change have financial repercussions, administration officials argue that their predecessors were courting possible disaster.

Critics say ESG investments allocate money based on political agendas, such as a drive against climate change, rather than on earning the best returns for savers. Republicans in Congress who pushed the measure to overturn the Labor Department’s action argue ESG is just the latest example of the world trying to get “woke.”

Only two Democrats in the Senate voted for the measure, making it unlikely that backers of the effort in Congress could reach the two-thirds majority required in each chamber to override the veto.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
HF&C Feeds in Lubbock has been struggling to keep chickens in stock.
Stores struggling to keep chickens in stock, chicks harder to find this season

Latest News

French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz
Doctors, patients say insurance prior-authorizations put profits over people
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Georgia Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests