Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
The Hopeful Few
Hendricks family releases song in honor of precious 1 year old
Down 7-1, the 22nd ranked Red Raiders rallied to tie to game with two in the 5th and four in...
Red Raider baseball rallies to win Big 12 Opener

Latest News

With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free...
Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Mark Twain Prize recipient Adam Sandler is introduced at the start of the 24th Annual Mark...
Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize surrounded by celeb pals
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges