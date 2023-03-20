Local Listings
A chilly first day of spring

Elevated fire danger will continue this week with the next two days expected to create a critical wildfire danger period.
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first day of spring 2023 didn’t feel like one with highs remaining in the 50s to low 60s, not the expected temperatures of the 70s and 80s.

The second day of spring will feel more like the season thanks to warmer temps, in the 70s, and gusty south to southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Temperatures may fall some by Friday and Saturday, but rain potential through this week looks...
Temperatures may fall some by Friday and Saturday, but rain potential through this week looks very low for the South Plains.(KCBD, John Robison)

It looks like winds will be a factor in our temperatures all week, averaging 15-25 mph with stronger gusts through Friday, maybe into the weekend. The winds and sun will bring warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s to the region Tuesday through Thursday.

Elevated fire danger will continue this week with the next two days expected to create a critical wildfire danger period.

Temperatures may fall some by Friday and Saturday, but rain potential through this week looks very low for the South Plains.

