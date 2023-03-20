Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free...
Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash

Latest News

spring reset
How you can get your life back on track this spring season after a case of the winter blues
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Put the spring in your step
Put the spring back in your step
Beach Boys coming to Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys to perform at Buddy Holly Hall