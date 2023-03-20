Extra Innings Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The No. 13 Monterey Lady Plainsmen softball team is this year’s first Extra Innings Team of the Week!

Monterey had a productive Spring Break, from beating Lubbock-Cooper 17-0, to downing No. 15 Abilene High 8-2, to walking it off in 8 innings to No. 9 Abilene Wylie 4-3.

The Lady Plainsmen went down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning before Hayley Neuman tied things up with a soaring two-run home run to center field. Moments later, Jaden Smith called game as she sent a solo blast down the left field line to walk it off 4-3.

Monterey is now 19-3-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play. The Lady Plainsmen will now head on the road to battle Abilene Cooper on Tuesday.

