Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20

With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free...
With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free Cone Day.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free Cone Day.

Stop by any Lubbock Dairy Queen and grab a free small cone! All you have to do is just show up and order.

Free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

