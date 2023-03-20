Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free Cone Day.
Stop by any Lubbock Dairy Queen and grab a free small cone! All you have to do is just show up and order.
Free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.
