Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free Cone Day.

Stop by any Lubbock Dairy Queen and grab a free small cone! All you have to do is just show up and order.

Details here

Free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.