How you can get your life back on track this spring season after a case of the winter blues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first day of spring brings thoughts of deep cleaning and organizing your life, but what about cleaning out those negative thoughts that may be left over from the winter seasons? Spring may come with one less hour of sleep, but it also brings brighter days and a chance for new beginnings.

“We look at what’s happening to us and in reality, it isn’t quite what’s happened to us that affects us mentally, it’s how we think about what happens to us,” Kurtis Vanderpool, a certified life coach said.

Vanderpool said doing small things that don’t interfere with your day-to-day life can actually help you manage it.

“We need to go for walks, exercise, hang out with friends in the park, or just go sit outside in the backyard for 30 minutes after work,” he said

But getting that spring back in your step isn’t always easy.

“One of the most important factors to healing and growing mentally and emotionally is hope, seeing that there is a way forward,” he said.

For Vanderpool, it’s reflecting on his positive moments as a reminder to focus on the good.

“At the end of the night, I started writing down three little things that came my way that day that were good,” He said.

He stated that when he started this simple habit it didn’t take long for him to find himself enjoying his day-to-day. He says focusing on the present helps us see what is good in our lives and helps us enjoy that moment, even if it is difficult.

