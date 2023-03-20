Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

How you can get your life back on track this spring season after a case of the winter blues

“One of the most important factors to healing and growing mentally and emotionally is hope, seeing that there is a way forward.”
Spring may come with one less hour of sleep but it also brings brighter days and a chance for new beginnings.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first day of spring brings thoughts of deep cleaning and organizing your life, but what about cleaning out those negative thoughts that may be left over from the winter seasons? Spring may come with one less hour of sleep, but it also brings brighter days and a chance for new beginnings.

“We look at what’s happening to us and in reality, it isn’t quite what’s happened to us that affects us mentally, it’s how we think about what happens to us,” Kurtis Vanderpool, a certified life coach said.

Vanderpool said doing small things that don’t interfere with your day-to-day life can actually help you manage it.

“We need to go for walks, exercise, hang out with friends in the park, or just go sit outside in the backyard for 30 minutes after work,” he said

But getting that spring back in your step isn’t always easy.

“One of the most important factors to healing and growing mentally and emotionally is hope, seeing that there is a way forward,” he said.

For Vanderpool, it’s reflecting on his positive moments as a reminder to focus on the good.

“At the end of the night, I started writing down three little things that came my way that day that were good,” He said.

He stated that when he started this simple habit it didn’t take long for him to find himself enjoying his day-to-day. He says focusing on the present helps us see what is good in our lives and helps us enjoy that moment, even if it is difficult.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free...
Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash

Latest News

Put the spring in your step
Put the spring back in your step
Beach Boys coming to Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys to perform at Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys at Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys at Buddy Holly Hall
Perry water bills advance
perry water bills advance