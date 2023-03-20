Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Ikea recalls thousands of mirrors due to laceration hazard

Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration...
Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration hazard.(Magnus D / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ikea announced a recall of flat mirrors it has sold because of a potential laceration hazard.

The furniture and home decor company is recalling all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mirrors are described as being frameless and about 38 inches high. They were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.

Ikea said its stores nationwide and online sold the mirrors from December 2019 through October 2022 for between $23 and $56. About 22,400 units were sold in the United States, with an additional 17,500 sold in Canada.

The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105, with the first two digits representing the year of manufacture and the last two representing the week of manufacture. This date stamp can be found on the back of the mirror.

The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.
The date stamp is shown on the back of a LETTAN mirror.(IKEA)

Ikea is urging all customers who bought the recalled mirrors to stop using them and contact the company to order a set of replacement wall fittings along with instructions. It said customers can also return the mirrors to an Ikea store for a full refund, as long as a proof of purchase is provided.

The recall comes after Ikea said it received 55 reports globally of the problem along with one report of the mirror’s plastic fittings coming loose, causing it to fall off the wall. That incident occurred in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
With Monday marking the first day of Spring, Dairy Queen is kicking off treat season with Free...
Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen March 20
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash

Latest News

spring reset
How you can get your life back on track this spring season after a case of the winter blues
A baby giraffe was born Sunday at the Greenville Zoo.
CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Put the spring in your step
Put the spring back in your step
Beach Boys coming to Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys to perform at Buddy Holly Hall