KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kylo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for nearly four months.

Kylo is house trained, easy-going and does well on a leash. He is also a huge cuddle bug and loves to play with toys. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Kylo can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

