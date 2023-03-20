Local Listings
Major Crimes Unit searching for missing woman

Justine Griswold, 25
Justine Griswold, 25(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Justine Griswold.

Griswold, who last spoke with her family in mid-October, has multiple medical diagnoses which place her at risk without proper medical attention. Griswold is 5′3″tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Griswold is believed to be homeless and could be staying at various locations across Lubbock.

If you have seen Griswold or know where she may be, you are asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at (806) 775-2432.

