Monday morning top stories: Man injured in game room shooting dies, Pruett faces murder charges

Man injured in game room shooting has died

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Jamie Lee Pruett, will now face murder charges

Two other remain in critical condition

20th anniversary of Iraq war

The U.S. invaded Iraq amid claims Iraq had weapons of mass destruction

The invasion toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, but also led to civil war and the rise of Isis

More testimony in Trump criminal case over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Robert Costello claims he has information about the star witness in the case Michael Cohen

Trump said this weekend he will be arrested tomorrow

