Monday morning top stories: Man injured in game room shooting dies, Pruett faces murder charges
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Man injured in game room shooting has died
- The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Jamie Lee Pruett, will now face murder charges
- Two other remain in critical condition
- Read our latest coverage here: Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
20th anniversary of Iraq war
- The U.S. invaded Iraq amid claims Iraq had weapons of mass destruction
- The invasion toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, but also led to civil war and the rise of Isis
- Read more here: Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorizations
More testimony in Trump criminal case over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels
- Robert Costello claims he has information about the star witness in the case Michael Cohen
- Trump said this weekend he will be arrested tomorrow
- Details here: Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.