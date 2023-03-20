Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Man injured in game room shooting dies, Pruett faces murder charges

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man injured in game room shooting has died

20th anniversary of Iraq war

More testimony in Trump criminal case over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
The Hopeful Few
Hendricks family releases song in honor of precious 1 year old
Down 7-1, the 22nd ranked Red Raiders rallied to tie to game with two in the 5th and four in...
Red Raider baseball rallies to win Big 12 Opener

Latest News

Lacy Vardeman and her daughter Molly work together in farm and ranch operations.
Women’s History Month: Mother-daughter duo on a farm in Slaton
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Source: KCBD Video
2023 Judo Youth National Championships at Lubbock Civic Center
Source: KCBD Video
Pruett faces murder charge after game room shooting victim dies