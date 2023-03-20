Noon Notebook: “The Lifespan of a Fact” from Edge Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Edge Theatre welcomes the public to the production of “The Lifespan of Art.”

The theatre released the following information:

A critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, this fast-paced story explodes with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Emily Penrose , the demanding editor-in-chief of a prominent but sinking New York high-end magazine, hires a determined fresh-out-of-Harvard millennial fact-checker named Jim Fingal to work on a groundbreaking essay written by the famous author John D’Agata. D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good faith effort in telling the story honestly. But when the overly eager Jim takes his fact-checking way too far, Penrose must step in and referee as Fingal and D’Agata come head-to-head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus fiction.

Tickets now on sale on the Website at edgetheatrelubbock.org

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.