Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Noon Notebook: “The Lifespan of a Fact” from Edge Theatre

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Edge Theatre welcomes the public to the production of “The Lifespan of Art.”

The theatre released the following information:

A critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, this fast-paced story explodes with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Emily Penrose , the demanding editor-in-chief of a prominent but sinking New York high-end magazine, hires a determined fresh-out-of-Harvard millennial fact-checker named Jim Fingal to work on a groundbreaking essay written by the famous author John D’Agata.  D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good faith effort in telling the story honestly. But when the overly eager Jim takes his fact-checking way too far, Penrose must step in and referee as Fingal and D’Agata come head-to-head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus fiction.

Tickets now on sale on the Website at edgetheatrelubbock.org

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
26-year-old pilot killed in South Lubbock plane crash
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
HF&C Feeds in Lubbock has been struggling to keep chickens in stock.
Stores struggling to keep chickens in stock, chicks harder to find this season

Latest News

People celebrating fourth of July
4th on Broadway committee searching for volunteers, sponsors
We are looking for Steering Committee Leaders as well as individuals or groups of people to...
Noon Notebook: 33rd annual 4th on Broadway Celebration
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Carpet Tech Cares: The Inside Out Foundation
Carpet Tech Cares: The Inside Out Foundation