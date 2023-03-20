Local Listings
Possible showers tomorrow, warmer, breezy

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very slight chance of rain is in our forecast throughout the day tomorrow.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tomorrow will be also be breezy and mostly cloudy. South winds will be around 15 to 25 mph, with high temperatures near 65°.

Monday night will be breezy with overnight temperatures in the mid-40s. Continued south winds will be around 15 to 25 mph, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be windy, with southwest wind speeds around 15 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. It will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Patchy blowing dust will be possible in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Tuesday’s overnight temperatures will be warmer, near 50°. It will stay windy with southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, diminishing to 15 mph after midnight with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect another cloudy night too.

