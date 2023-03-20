Spring begins very, well, spring-like

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of (astronomical) Spring. It begins with the Spring, or Vernal, Equinox, occurring today (at 4:24 PM CDT).

Sprinkles or brief very light rain showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky today, mainly this morning. Measurable precipitation will be hard to come by, but some spots may pick up a few hundredths of an inch (liquid).

Sprinkles or brief very light rain showers, even a few morning flurries, are possible today. (KCBD First Alert)

There may be a few flurries early in the morning. Don’t expect any accumulation on area roads or measurable snowfall.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, somewhat windy, and - though warmer than yesterday - chilly. Highs will end up about five degrees below average for the first day of Spring.

High temperatures well above average mid-week, then near average heading into the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Much warmer afternoons will follow. Temperatures will peak in the 70s tomorrow and 80s (for most of the area) Wednesday. Wednesday likely will be the warmest of the year so far.

Following the Spring theme, there will be wind. As noted, this afternoon will be somewhat windy, then expect windy days with some blowing dust the next three days. At least. Of course, West Texas + wind = NO BURN conditions.

Very Spring-like winds this week! (KCBD First Alert)

Thursday likely will be the windiest day of the week.

Thunderstorms may develop over the far eastern viewing area Thursday afternoon. They are likely to quickly move eastward, limiting the severe weather threat.

Milder low temperatures the next few nights. (KCBD First Alert)

Keep up with the latest in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. Click/tap “10-Day” for our extended outlook. Don’t have our app? You can download it for FREE from your app/game store. The Interactive Radar in both platforms allow you to track warnings, advisories, and watches, as well as thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.