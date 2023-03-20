Tech continues WNIT Monday vs. SMU

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lady Raiders are taking control in the second round with a confident 31-20 lead over SMU at halftime.

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders play host to the Mustangs Monday night in the Second Round of the 2023 WNIT. With a win, Texas Tech (19-14) can reach the 20-win plateau for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The contest will be the first matchup between the in-state schools since the 2007-08 season. Tech leads the all-time series 44-4.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:MATCHUP:

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-14)

DATE: Monday, March 20, 2023

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena)

LAST TIME OUT:

Powered by 17 points from guard Bailey Maupin and 13 points and seven rebounds from senior Bre’Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders defeated UTEP 67-54 Thursday night in the opening round of the WNIT.

With the victory, Texas Tech (19-14) advances to the second round of the WNIT where the Mustangs of SMU await on Monday night at 6 p.m.

Tech got off to a strong start Thursday, as seven quick points from Scott and eight more points from Rhyle McKinney, got the Lady Raiders off to a 25-13 lead after 10 minutes of play. McKinney finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting in 22 minutes.

After UTEP (20-12) scored the first basket of the second quarter to pull to within 25-15 with 8:57 to play in the first half, Tech scored seven of the next eight points to take a 33-16 lead with 4:37 to play in the second quarter.

The two sides traded baskets over the next two minutes of action until UTEP answered with the final six points to cut the Tech lead to 37-26 at the break.

In the third, Tech used a triple from Katie Ferrell to pull ahead 40-26 with 9:37 left in the quarter, but the Miners scored 14 of the next 19 points to get to within 45-40 with 2:18 to play in the third.

Six quick points by the Lady Raiders increased the lead back to 51-40, but UTEP used four quick points to crawl back to 51-44. With four seconds left in the third, Tech used a pair of free throws from guard Bryn Gerlich to take a 53-44 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, UTEP opened with back-to-back baskets to cut the Tech advantage to 53-48. But an and-one from Scott closed a 5-0 run that pushed the Tech lead to 58-48 with 6:41 to play.

UTEP closed to within seven points (58-51) with 4:37 to play, but a clutch jumper from Maupin put Tech back ahead by nine. The Miners got to within eight with 1:37 before one last Maupin triple jumpstarted a final 5-0 run that closed out the 67-54 win.

Three Lady Raiders reached double figures led by Maupin’s 17. UTEPs Erin Wilson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Miners. Wilson was the only UTEP player to reach double figures.

In the win, Tech led for 39 minutes and 47 seconds.

SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS:

• SMU enters the matchup on Monday night at 17-12 overall after finishing 7-8 in American Conference play.

• The Mustangs finished the regular season losing four of their last five to finish fifth in the final American Conference standings. In the conference tournament, SMU fell in the opening round to No. 4 Houston, 52-33.

• On Thursday night in the opening round, SMU snapped a four-game losing streak when they rolled past Little Rock 68-42. In that game, raced out to a 24-9 lead after one, as the Mustangs held Little Rock under 11 points in three of four quarters.

• Three SMU players are averaging in double figures, led by Jasmine Smith. Smith has scored 12.7 points per game and has made a team-best 38 triples. A transfer from Rice, Smith transferred to SMU ahead of the 2021-22 season. Smith needs just one more point to reach 1200 for her career.

• The second SMU Mustang averaging in double figures is Florida State transfer Savannah Wilkinson. Wilkinson has scored 11.8 points this season and has grabbed 7.5 rebounds. SMU’s third and final player in double figures is Tech transfer Chantae Embry. Embry transferred to SMU after spending the 2021-22 season at Texas Tech. The Norman native is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds this season. Embry has shot 49.8 (129-259) from the floor.• Tech and SMU have played five common opponents this season. The Mustangs opened the season with a 76-39 win over Alabama State before falling at Oklahoma (97-74) and at Baylor (58-55). On Nov. 26, SMU beat Oral Roberts 72-55 while the Mustangs defeated UIW 57-44 back on Dec. 21.

BACK IN THE POSTSEASON

• The Lady Raiders are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they hosted the First and Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech is in the WNIT field for the first time since the 2011-12 season when they advanced to the Third Round.

ANOTHER IN-STATE FOE WE HAVEN’T SEEN

• The Lady Raiders and Mustangs are meeting for the first time since the 2007-08 season, a span of 16 years.

ALL BIG 12 X3

• The Lady Raiders placed three members on the All-Big 12 Teams, as guards Bre’Amber Scott (First Team), Bryn Gerlich (Honorable Mention), and Bailey Maupin all received honors. Scott is the 12th First Team All-Big 12 selection joining the likes of Vivian Gray, Brittany Brewer, Erin Grant, Plenette Pierson, Jia Perkins, and Alicia Thompson.

THERE’S ONLY ONE BIG KAT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell recorded her 800th rebound and 100th block in Wed victory over TCU. Ferrell now has scored 600 career points, grabbed 800 rebounds, dished out over 500 assists, blocked 100 shots, and stolen the ball over 200 times. The UTA transfer joins former UCONN legend Maya Moore as the only two players since 1999-00 to record at least those totals in their career. After missing the Lady Raiders Big 12 Tournament game against K-ST Ferrell returned against UTEP.

SCOTT PASSES SWOOPES

• Tech guard Bre’Amber Scott has moved into fifth place on the single-season free throws made list after eclipsing 150 makes for the season in KC. Scott passed Swoopes’ (135) ninth-place mark as well as assistant coach Plenette Pierson (148/131). Scott trails just Swoopes’ 1992-93 mark (211), Carolyn Thompson (185, 183), and Michi Atkins (174).

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. Tech is 4-3 in Big 12 play this season when out attempting its opponents from the line. The number is 5-5 when attempting more. The Lady Raiders are 3-2 in B12 play when making 20+ attempts. The Lady Raiders are 1-8 this season in conference games when they make fewer attempts and just 2-8 when getting out attempted from the line by a conference foe. Win number one when making fewer attempts came in the home win against K-State.

FOUR STRAIGHT FIRSTS

• GuardBre’Amber Scott was selected a First Team All-Big 12 selection. Scott became the fourth straight Lady Raider to earn First Team All-Big 12 honors joining Brittney Brewer (2019-20) and Vivian Gray (2020-21; 2021-22). Tech is one of four schools to record four straight first-team selections: Baylor, Iowa State and K-State are the other three. Scott scored 467 points (16.7/game) to finish third in the Big 12. Scott needs just 83 points to record the 20th all-time 550-point season in Lady Raider history. The guard also needs just 18 points on Thursday night to reach 1,000 for her career.

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 458 turnovers over its last 27 contests (17.0/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team, the Lady Raiders have forced 558 turnovers through the season’s first 33 games (16.9). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 15-6 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers six times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 18-2 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 19-2 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint back on Feb. 1. Tech is 0-10 this season when allowing 35+ paint points. The only game Tech has lost this season when holding a team under 30 points in the paint was Jan. 21 at WVU when the Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the paint.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com