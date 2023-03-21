Amarillo Police: Armed man shot on Paramount Boulevard, threatened to harm innocent person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Paramount Boulevard near I-40.

At around 9:11 a.m., Amarillo police were called to reports of a man armed with a rifle on Paramount Boulevard near I-40 this morning.

The caller said the man made threats to harm an innocent person.

Officers contacted the man who police say refused commands to drop the rifle and raised it at officers.

Police fired shots at the man. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

“To our knowledge no shots were fired at the officers, however that is still very early in the investigation,” said Chief Birkenfeld of the Amarillo Police Department. “It’s a very tragic deal, and it’s unfortunate anytime someone is killed as a result of gunfire. Fortunately in this case, no third person was harmed, the officers weren’t harmed and we are grateful for the businesses around this area for their patience. I know we are having to lockdown a lot of scenes.”

The shooting is under investigation.

Officer-involved shooting on Paramount Blvd (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

