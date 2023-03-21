Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Buffalo Grass Fest returns, will include local and professional musicians

Also featuring keynote speaker and world-renowned YouTuber, Rick Beato.
Almost three years ago, local musicians got together and decided Lubbock needed a way to express their musical talent and diversity.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost three years ago, local musicians got together and decided Lubbock needed a way to express their musical talent and diversity.

“We wanted to create a music festival that celebrated the diversity and spirit of west Texas,” record producer and festival organizer, Scott Faris said.

This year, the festival will start on Thursday, April 20 with a music portion at the Cactus Theater featuring professional musicians, like Austin Dean Ashford, Jeremy Couture, and local performers like “All About Alice.”

“Lubbock has an incredible wealth of history and music and we want to foster that for the next generations,” Faris said.

Festival organizers wanted a festival unlike any other. They wanted one that focuses on the music of Lubbock that can help grow the next generation of hub city musicians.

A portion of the weekend will be spent holding workshops for young girls from the Talkington School for Women Leaders and bussing in kids from LISD for musical workshops.

“At the end of the student track the kids get to do a showcase to play their thing and perform it for their family and friends and get some feedback,” festival organizer and professional musician Joy Haris said

On the evening of the first day, the festival will host a very special keynote speaker; world-renowned YouTuber Rick Beato.

To end the event Saturday, the festival will host workshops for students, emerging artists, and professionals to hone their skills.

Tickets to each event will be sold separately and can be purchased here. Tickets for Friday’s event will be available this Friday, March 24.

Keep an eye on Buffalo Grass Fest’s Facebook for tickets to their Saturday, April 22nd event.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Griswold, 25
Police find missing Lubbock woman
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in Central Lubbock Sunday...
2 juveniles seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Beach Boys coming to Buddy Holly Hall
The Beach Boys to perform at Buddy Holly Hall
Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
Pruett facing murder charge after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings

Latest News

Family honors teen with scar tattoos
Family honors teen with scar tattoos
Buffalo Grass Fest returns
Buffalo Grass Fest returns
The "Smiley Bush" decorated as a bunny
“Smiley Bush” house now avaliable on Airbnb
'Smiley Bush' house
'Smiley Bush' house