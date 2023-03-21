Buffalo Grass Fest returns, will include local and professional musicians

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost three years ago, local musicians got together and decided Lubbock needed a way to express their musical talent and diversity.

“We wanted to create a music festival that celebrated the diversity and spirit of west Texas,” record producer and festival organizer, Scott Faris said.

This year, the festival will start on Thursday, April 20 with a music portion at the Cactus Theater featuring professional musicians, like Austin Dean Ashford, Jeremy Couture, and local performers like “All About Alice.”

“Lubbock has an incredible wealth of history and music and we want to foster that for the next generations,” Faris said.

Festival organizers wanted a festival unlike any other. They wanted one that focuses on the music of Lubbock that can help grow the next generation of hub city musicians.

A portion of the weekend will be spent holding workshops for young girls from the Talkington School for Women Leaders and bussing in kids from LISD for musical workshops.

“At the end of the student track the kids get to do a showcase to play their thing and perform it for their family and friends and get some feedback,” festival organizer and professional musician Joy Haris said

On the evening of the first day, the festival will host a very special keynote speaker; world-renowned YouTuber Rick Beato.

To end the event Saturday, the festival will host workshops for students, emerging artists, and professionals to hone their skills.

Tickets to each event will be sold separately and can be purchased here. Tickets for Friday’s event will be available this Friday, March 24.

Keep an eye on Buffalo Grass Fest’s Facebook for tickets to their Saturday, April 22nd event.

