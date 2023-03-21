Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa

Meet Cocoa! She is a one-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Cocoa is super sweet and loves to give kisses. She likes being around people and gets along with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is neutered and microchipped. Cocoa can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo.

