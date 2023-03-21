Local Listings
Lady Raiders beat SMU to advance to WNIT Super 16

March Madness continues for the Lady Raiders as they topped SMU 61-49 in the second round of...
March Madness continues for the Lady Raiders as they topped SMU 61-49 in the second round of the WNIT Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas - March Madness continues for the Lady Raiders as they topped SMU 61-49 in the second round of the WNIT Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

This was the Lady Raider’s first meeting with SMU since 2008.

The Lady Raiders led 31-20 at the half.SMU came out and started the third quarter on a 13-0 run to take the lead. With Tech cold, Freshman Bailey Maupin scored the first seven points in the third for the Lady Raiders to help them get back in front. Tech led 43-38 after three quarters.

Maupin led Tech with 21 points.

Bre Scott added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Bryn Gerlich chipped in 10 points with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Lady Raiders move to 20-14, earning 20 wins in a season for the first time since 2012-13.

The Lady Raiders advance to the WNIT Super 16 to face the Arkansas/S.F. Austin winner.

Details of where the game will be played will be announced later tonight.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com

