LCU School of Business to offer new online program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) and the LCU School of Business are announcing a new degree option. Enrollment is now available in the new Bachelor of Science in Managerial Leadership with online classes beginning in August for the fall 2023 semester.

The program is specifically designed for students who have previously earned at least 45 college credit hours and are at least 25 years old. Exclusively online, this new undergraduate program will provide a convenient and affordable opportunity for working adults to complete their degree.

Although students will be working toward a major in business leadership, this program does not require a background in business. In fact, it was created specifically to be flexible with students from any educational background.

“There are approximately 26 million Americans over the age of 25 that have completed some college but who have not completed a college degree. In Texas that number is approximately 4 million,” shared LCU Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Kent Gallaher. “Yet we know that education is powerful. For example, college graduates are less likely to be unemployed, will enjoy significantly higher wages, and especially for first-generation college grads, education provides a pathway for building generational wealth. Simply put, education has the power to transform lives and change the trajectory of families for generations.”

C. Tracy Mack, Dean of the LCU School of Business, adds, “The LCU School of Business is excited to offer this new opportunity to working adults. Most of those who have not completed their university degree are working full-time, while juggling family obligations. This degree will provide a flexible, convenient, and affordable option for completing their higher education. Additionally, these students will benefit from the support that the excellent faculty and the entire LCU family provides to all its students.”

“LCU is a life changing university,” Dr. Gallaher continued. “We have been in the transformation business since 1957. We continue to seek ways to create affordable and convenient ways for working adults to finish what they started and complete a college degree.”

To see if you or someone you know qualifies for this program or to explore other education opportunities at LCU, contact LCU admissions.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.

