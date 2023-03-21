Lubbock man indicted on murder charges after Feb. stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a deadly stabbing in central Lubbock earlier this year.

Reginald Fountain, 53, was arrested on Feb. 9 after reportedly stabbing and killing 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr.

Just after 5 p.m., police were called to an empty apartment near 65th Street and Avenue T for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. with a serious stab wound. Garza died from his injuries at the scene.

Fountain had reportedly come to the apartment several times in the days before the stabbing. Witnesses told police he had been looking for drugs.

Investigators believe Garza and Fountain got into a fight in the apartment. Fountain reportedly stabbed Garza, ran from the apartment and drove away from the scene.

Other people in the apartment stated they saw Fountain with a kitchen knife and heard Garza say he had been stabbed.

Using vehicle records, police were able to get a picture of Fountain. Witnesses identified Fountain as the stabbing suspect and police issued a murder warrant for his arrest.

He was later arrested near Avenue N and 29th Street.

He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.

